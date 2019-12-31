NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 23-year-old is recovering after being shot in Nashville overnight Tuesday.
Metro Police tell us the man was shot near Hillhurst Drive and Ewing Drive around 2 a.m. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is still at large. An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
