CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man is in stable condition after he was hit by a car in Clarksville.
Police say a 17-year-old female was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger southbound on Ft. Campbell Blvd. when a 51-year-old man crossed the roadway into the car’s path. The man was hit by the car as the driver did not see him until just before the impact.
According to police, the collision happened in a very dark area with little street lighting. The pedestrian was also not in a crosswalk or an intersection. He is in stable condition at a Nashville hospital.
No charges have been filed.
