NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in federal court for firing a gun at officers.

Shots fired at Clarksville police officers following pursuit Two men are in custody after a police pursuit turned violent in Clarksville over the weekend.

Levi West, 35, of Palmyra, TN, was indicted by a federal grand jury last year and plead guilty to the shooting that happened in February 2018. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 3, 2018.

Man indicted on federal charges after shooting at Clarksville officers A Palmyra, TN, man was indicted by a federal grand jury after his arrest for firing several shots at pursuing Clarksville police officers in February, according to a news release.

After leading officers on a high-speed chase, he fired three shots at the officers.

“Assaults against our law enforcement officers will be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and when appropriate, as in this case, we will bring federal charges and vigorously pursue lengthy prison sentences as we have here,” said U.S. Attorney Don Cochran in a news release.

Feds hand down 54-count indictment to members of motorcycle gang Dozens of indictments have been handed down to 12 members and associates of a motorcycle gang chapter in Middle Tennessee.

In addition to past convictions for robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary, West also has a history of violent interactions with law enforcement dating back to 2001 when, at age 17, he assaulted and threaten to kill arresting officers; in 2005 he assaulted a Virginia State Trooper; in 2006 he assaulted another Virginia police officer; at age 25, after violating a protective order, he assaulted a sheriff’s deputy and threatened to kill his family and dog; at age 33, while a member of the Outlaws Gang, West and two others beat an inmate to death; at age 34, West assaulted a probation officer; and while in jail awaiting trial in this case, he struck two sheriff’s deputies in the face multiple times.

For these and other convictions, West received mostly probationary sentences in the state system with relatively short sentences over the past decade.

Although West was facing 10 years in prison, in sentencing him, U.S. District Court Judge William L. Campbell Jr. found that West qualified as an armed career criminal and was subject to enhanced punishment and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.