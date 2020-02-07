WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County man is awake and recovering from severe burns after a house fire put him in a medically induced coma. He says his pet parrot and his wife saved his life.
Larry Klein woke up on Monday to his pet parrot.
"He'd never said fire before, never ever. And he was squawking 'fire fire!'" said Klein.
Klein said a heater sparked the fire that spread through his family's home.
After his wife and granddaughter made it out of the home safe, he says he ran back inside to save his family’s dogs and pet bird.
"There was so much smoke I couldn't see and I'm hollering 'Barbara, I can't see, I couldn't see where you're at' and she says 'Honey follow my voice. Follow my voice, I'm here," said Klein.
Klein said the smoke inside was too much and collapsed. His wife pulled him out.
"She saved my life, my sweetheart. My bright eyes, she saved my life," said Klein. "Its terrible lost everything, pictures. It's all material things and we all come out alive."
Larry now has second degree burns and is recovering at Vanderbilt Hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma for inhaling too much smoke.
Larry, his wife and granddaughter as well as one of their dogs made it out safe. Their other dogs and the parrot, Louie, did not survive.
The family lost everything in the fire and they’re asking the community for help. Click here to access their GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.