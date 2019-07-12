NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police took a man into custody Thursday after he allegedly pulled a shotgun on another man and his mother while arguing over a stolen Xbox.
Officials say Davaughn Mike, 25, was arguing with the victim over his stolen Xbox when the two started fighting on 14th Avenue North. At one point, Mike reportedly went to a vehicle, grabbed a shotgun, and struck the victim with it.
According to court documents, the victim's mother got in the middle of the fight and Mike allegedly placed the shotgun on her forehead.
Mike is charged with aggravated assault and weapon charges.
