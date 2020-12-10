NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was pulled from an apartment fire at Whispering Hills Apartments in South Nashville.
Nashville firefighters were called to 570 McMurray Dr. around 8 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a man unconscious in the laundry room with burns and suffering from smoke inhalation. He was transported to Vanderbilt.
People were multiple apartment units had been displaced after NES cut the power to the building.
The Red Cross is helping those occupants affected by the fire and outage.
Maintenance crews and fire investigators remain on scene.
