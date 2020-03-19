NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Thursday night was Brandon Aquino's second time in an emergency room in a week.
The 33-year-old says he was tested for coronavirus last Friday after dealing with a cough, fever, and shortness of breath since the first week of March. During that time, he says he was helping with clean up from the tornado. But as symptoms got worse and tests for other illnesses came back negative, he was finally swabbed for COVID-19.
Sunday he got the results back via email. Since then he's stayed in isolation and was given an all clear after being 72 hours symptom free and 14 days out from when his symptoms started.
"I was prepared to go out into the world today and live my life but I started having a real severe shortness of breath, it just feels like my lung capacity is far lower than it usually is," Aquino said.
Because his health took another turn, he says he went back to the Vanderbilt Emergency Department where he originally tested positive for coronavirus.
He says after conversations with a doctor there, he realized he wouldn't be getting the help he wanted.
"I said I didn't come here so that someone could call my cell phone every day and check on me, I came her because I'm having a very hard time breathing. He goes well your vitals are OK, I listened to your breathing and everything sounds normal."
Aquino wanted an X-ray done but he was told no.
"He said well sir you're cleared already that's great, you should feel great, he goes you shouldn't be worried like we're not going to give you a chest X-ray."
News 4 reached out to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for comment on the situation. They say they're unable to release information about any of their patients without their consent and have not released any information about who has been screened for COVID-19, or tested positive, due to HIPAA regulations.
Aquino says because he couldn't get his X-ray test done, he had to go to a different hospital's emergency department.
"When I told the nurse, her eyes lit up... You could tell she was stunned, stunned to say the least and then she said at St. Thomas we're going to give you an x-ray and probably blood work."
So Aquino is searching for answers or even clarification to why he wasn't given the chest X-ray.
"I tested positive for COVID-19, I kept asking what's the con? What is worst thing that happens by giving me a chest X-ray? I have insurance. You know I think I'm entitled to knowing what my chest looks like, what my lungs look like."
Vanderbilt can reach out to their patients directly to get consent on releasing any information about them. Aquino says he's open and willing to taking their call.
