CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - A man known to distribute drugs at music festivals, including Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN, pleaded guilty to drug charges on Wednesday in federal court.
Graham Mitchell Clark, aka Molly Poppins, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute MDMA and LSD at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in 2007.
Clark faces a federal prison term of up to 40 years and at least four years of supervision after his release. Sentencing is set for Nov. 30 in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga.
According to court documents, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents conducted an undercover drug buy from Clark at the 2017 Bonnaroo.
Clark was known to federal law enforcement at as individual who distributed drugs at various music festivals under the trade name Molly Poppins.
After his arrest, officers found around a half-pound of MDMA and more than five gross grams of LSD.
In his plea agreement, Clark admitted that he used cryptocurrency to purchase the drugs via the “dark web.”
