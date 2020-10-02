Man pleads guilty in connection with death of Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol

A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a chase that led to the death of Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol last year.

Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley confirmed to News 4, Emani Cortez Martin Jr. pled guilty to Felony Evading Arrest on Friday. The Class D felony carries a possible sentence of tow to four years.

Two teens indicted in connection to death of Hendersonville police officer Two teens involved in the chase that led to the death of a Hendersonville police officer have been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.

The court proceedings come after police said on Dec. 30, 2019, Bristol was found dead after a foot pursuit across Interstate 65 near the Vietnam Veterans Boulevard interchange.

Martin was the passenger in the vehicle that fled from Bristol from Vietnam Veterans Boulevard south from Hendersonville that crashed at the merger of Vietnam Veterans and I-65 South.

Martin jumped out of the car, jumped the concrete wall between southbound and northbound lanes and ran across all lanes of I-65. Bristol chased him on foot and was struck by oncoming traffic.

On Friday, Bristol's wife was consulted about the offering of a plea to Martin and she said it was OK for the DA's office to give it.

The State of Tennessee honored Spencer with the Three Stars of Tennessee award. The award is an honor reserved for first responders killed in the line of duty.