5056 Jacobs Pillar Road house fire
DEKALB COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - One man is dead after a fire broke out at his residence on Tuesday night, according to WJLE Radio.

A call to dispatch was made around 8 p.m. for the fire at 5056 Jacobs Pillar Road.

According to reports, the man was inside the home on the second level and was unable to escape.

Sheriff Patrick Ray said that state authorities will be investigating the fire.

The man has not yet been identified.

County firefighters, DeKalb EMS, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

