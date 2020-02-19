NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An East Nashville man is out more than $20,000 after a trailer full of his personal belongings was stolen off his property.
An Ohio license plate was the only evidence Nolyn Croy's trailer was ever parked behind the home he's building with his brother on Lischey Ave.
"It’s kind of scary there are folks out there just looking to prey on someone like myself," he said. "My guess of what happened is it would be someone who knows what they’re doing."
His electrician noticed the trailer, full of $20,000 worth of furniture, tools, and personal items was missing Monday night.
"There were some sentimental objects," Croy said. "The more I think about it, the more I realize it of things that are gone."
He's counting on the community's help to bring it home.
"If there’s ever any sort of hope for this to be found, it’s from folks in the community seeing it in an alley, or at their neighbors house, or passing by it on the road somewhere," he said.
"Stay vigilant," he warned, "and don’t just assume just because you have a lock on something it’s going to keep someone away."
Croy is also concerned neither his renters nor his homeowners insurance will cover the theft of the trailer since it was kept off site.
