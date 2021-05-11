NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man that was wanted for questioning in the death of a body found along I-24 is now wanted for murder.

Metro Police say that Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom is now wanted for murder in the death of Tony Williams. Williams was found dead on the side of I-24 on Monday.

Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom, 31, is now wanted on a murder warrant charging him with Monday's fatal shooting of Tony Williams, 36, under the Harding Place Bridge that crosses over I-24. Newsom is last known to have lived in La Vergne. See him? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/9L6CGHJiCX — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 11, 2021

Police identify man wanted in connection with fatal I-24 shooting Metro Police have identified a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Interstate 24 on Monday morning.

Newsom was originally wanted for questioning in the death, but late Tuesday afternoon, a murder warrant was sworn out on him. Metro Police say that witnesses were able to identify Newsom from a photo lineup.

If you know where Newsom is, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.