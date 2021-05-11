Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom

Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom is wanted by Metro Police in connection with a fatal shooting on Interstate 24 on Monday morning.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man that was wanted for questioning in the death of a body found along I-24 is now wanted for murder. 

Metro Police say that Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom is now wanted for murder in the death of Tony Williams. Williams was found dead on the side of I-24 on Monday. 

Newsom was originally wanted for questioning in the death, but late Tuesday afternoon, a murder warrant was sworn out on him. Metro Police say that witnesses were able to identify Newsom from a photo lineup. 

If you know where Newsom is, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.