NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man that was wanted for questioning in the death of a body found along I-24 is now wanted for murder.
Metro Police say that Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom is now wanted for murder in the death of Tony Williams. Williams was found dead on the side of I-24 on Monday.
Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom, 31, is now wanted on a murder warrant charging him with Monday's fatal shooting of Tony Williams, 36, under the Harding Place Bridge that crosses over I-24. Newsom is last known to have lived in La Vergne. See him? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/9L6CGHJiCX— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 11, 2021
Metro Police have identified a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Interstate 24 on Monday morning.
Newsom was originally wanted for questioning in the death, but late Tuesday afternoon, a murder warrant was sworn out on him. Metro Police say that witnesses were able to identify Newsom from a photo lineup.
If you know where Newsom is, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
