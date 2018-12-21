NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators with Nashville International Airport Police responded to a man on top of the old parking garage at the airport.
According to an airport spokesperson, mutual aid from Metro Police was requested in order to get the man down from the structure.
Initially, it was unclear why the man is on the structure, but later it was revealed the man was suicidal.
Police were blocking access to the parking garage while the incident was being investigated. Flights in and out of BNA were not affected by the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.