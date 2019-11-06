UPDATE: Just after 1PM Wednesday, TBI's Twitter account tweeted that Talley had been taken into custody by Metro PD.
UPDATE: MOST WANTED Fugitive Douglas Talley has been taken into custody by Metro Nashville Police. Thank you to all who helped spread the word! pic.twitter.com/drn5C1KGbk— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 6, 2019
TENNESSEE (WSMV) - A man accused of murder has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List.
Investigators say 51-year-old Douglas Wayne Talley is wanted by the Paris Police Department and TBI. He is facing two counts of first degree murder.
TBI believes Talley could be in the Metro Nashville area. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
If you see Talley or know of his whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This story is developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.