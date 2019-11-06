TBI Most Wanted: Douglas Talley

 Courtesy TBI

UPDATE: Just after 1PM Wednesday, TBI's Twitter account tweeted that Talley had been taken into custody by Metro PD.

TENNESSEE (WSMV) - A man accused of murder has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List. 

Investigators say 51-year-old Douglas Wayne Talley is wanted by the Paris Police Department and TBI. He is facing two counts of first degree murder. 

TBI believes Talley could be in the Metro Nashville area. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. 

If you see Talley or know of his whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

