NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man on probation for dealing fentanyl-laced heroin that caused a fatal overdose has now been charged in an unrelated fatal hit-and-run, police say.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., Derrick Huey, 21, was linked to a deadly crash on Mt. View Road back in May 2017 after police were able to match blood found at the crime scene with his DNA.
Vernon Knight, 48, was riding a Honda motor scooter on Baby Ruth Lane when he a spotted a Dodge Challenger traveling on the wrong side of the road toward him at a high rate of speed.
Police say Vernon jumped from his scooter and ran to the side of the road, but was unable to escape the crash when the Challenger left the roadway, hit him and crashed in the tree line. He died on the scene.
According to officials, the two suspects in the car, which was a rental car reported stolen from the Nashville airport, fled on foot after the crash. However, they returned to retrieve a bag and gun inside the car.
Continued investigation into the crash by Traffic Off. Russ Ward led to Huey's identification as the suspected driver of the vehicle.
A few months later, in Dec. 2018, Huey was arrested on charges related to dealing fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a man and severely injured someone else on Fern Avenue.
Police took a DNA sample from Huey during the drug investigation, but he refused to answer any questions related to the crash.
Huey was initially charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the overdoses, but the charges were later reduced to aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault. He was sentenced to four years of probation.
Police say scientists in the MNPD Crime Lab were later able to match Huey's DNA to a blood sample taken from the airbag of the vehicle that killed Vernon Knight.
He has now been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, auto theft, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to report a crash, and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. His bond, in this case, is set at $164,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.