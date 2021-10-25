NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man on a bicycle was struck crossing Jefferson Street on Monday morning, Metro Police said.
Police said the man was traveling toward downtown when he was hit crossing Family Dollar Store near 2600 Jefferson St.
The driver of the car that struck the bicyclist left the scene. Police said they are looking for a 2018 silver Impala with damage to the front end.
Police said the bicyclist had critical injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
