NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A man attempting to break up a fight is not facing charges after the shooting death of an alleged assailant.
Just after three Sunday morning 37-year-old Ceron Coleman exited a bar located in the 200 block of Commerce Street with friends and family. Among the group was his brother.
The other individuals involved, a man named Deadrick Esaw and an unnamed friend of his, approached the group.
Esaw's friend got into an argument with Coleman's brother, and Esaw tried to separate the two, at which time Coleman allegedly punched Esaw, knocking him to the ground.
Esaw said that Coleman stood over him and allegedly attempted to assault him again, at which time Esaw drew a pistol and shot Coleman.
Ceron Coleman was shot in the torso, and passed away later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Esaw stayed at the scene briefly according to witnesses, but left the location of the incident, and instead phoned police from a 24-hour restaurant on Mufreesboro Pike. He waited for their arrival and allowed them to detain him for questioning, telling them as well where they could locate the gun in his vehicle.
After an investigation by Central Division detectives, it was noted that Esaw's account of how events transpired was consistent with witness statements taken on Commerce Street. They also reported that his face had visible injuries that were consistent with being punched.
Police consulted the District Attorney's Office, and detectives released Esaw, and is not facing charges at this time.
MNPD detectives continue to investigate the incident.
