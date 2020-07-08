NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nolensville Police said an elderly man last seen at his home on Tuesday has been found safe in Louisville, KY.
Police Chief Roddy Parker said Dennis Hovind was located by police in Louisville and is OK. Family members traveled to Kentucky to reunite with Hovind.
Hovind, 83, was last seen at his home Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Police said there was a confirmed sighting of Hovind in Hendersonville at around 3 a.m. where Hovind was driving on Route 31E headed toward Gallatin.
Police also say there are two unconfirmed sightings of Hovind in Glasgow, KY Wednesday morning at around 5:15 a.m. and at around 5:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.