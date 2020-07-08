Dennis Hovind

Dennis Hovind

 Courtesy: Nolensville PD
 

NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nolensville Police said an elderly man last seen at his home on Tuesday has been found safe in Louisville, KY.

Police Chief Roddy Parker said Dennis Hovind was located by police in Louisville and is OK. Family members traveled to Kentucky to reunite with Hovind.

Hovind, 83, was last seen at his home Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Police said there was a confirmed sighting of Hovind in Hendersonville at around 3 a.m. where Hovind was driving on Route 31E headed toward Gallatin. 

Police also say there are two unconfirmed sightings of Hovind in Glasgow, KY Wednesday morning at around 5:15 a.m. and at around 5:30 a.m.

 
 

