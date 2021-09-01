Man makes heroic rescue of boy swept away in Waverly flood

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - An act of heroism recused an 8-year-old boy who was swept away by the furious Waverly flood last month in a rescue the boy’s mother said was nothing short of a miracle.

“I thought my baby was gone. I cried. I screamed. I prayed,” Libby Sanders said. “God was there. It’s a miracle.”

Sanders was separated from her son Madden in the fast-moving waters. Madden’s uncle, Josh, gave his life attempting to find him.

It wasn’t until pastor Mark Bohanon trudged through high waters to reach Madden, who was clinging to a shed. Bohanon threw him a life jacket and rope, pulling him to safety.

“I mean he did an incredible job,” Bohanon said, fighting back tears. “I’ve got three girls of my own so I couldn’t imagine losing one of them so I’m just thankful that God put me in the right place at the right time.”

Madden and his mother were reunited several hours after the flood, both grateful to be alive after the terrifying experience.

“We didn’t let go of each other for two or three days, Sanders said. “I’m just so thankful to Mark for being there for my boy because I thought for sure he was gone. For hours, I thought he was gone.”

Bohanon and his brother, using a jet ski, rescued several people during the flash flood. He is the pastor at The Well of Hurricane Mills.