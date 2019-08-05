NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The scam starts with a pop up ad saying "your connection has been compromised."
Then there's a call from a scammer claiming to be from Microsoft.
In the most recent case, they gained remote access to the victim's computer, saw his credit card accounts, then said he had thousands of dollars in bogus charges.
"Of course he contested that, but they said we have an email showing that you approved of the charge," said Sergeant Michael Warren with the Metro Nashville Police Department's fraud unit.
The scammers told the victim he'd have to pay the balances with gift cards in order for them to start an investigation.
"They're like, 'no sir, were not scamming you, we're just looking into this. Again, all this money will be returned to you in 72 hours,'" said Warren.
The victim purchased $34,000 worth of Target gift cards with cash then gave the scam artists the numbers and pins.
Police said the bank tellers and Target employees tried to stop him, but the scammers prevailed.
"They asked him, 'what's this for?' Well, he'd already been prepped by the bad guys to say, 'hey, if they ask you, tell them it's gift cards for family because, if not, you'll be taxed on it,'" explained Warren.
After losing half of his life savings in two days, police said the victim is not doing well.
As far as catching the bad guys, investigators might as well be chasing a ghost.
"I'm helpless because the money is being sent over to another country," said Warren.
What they can do is warn the public.
"This gentleman in the past 48 hours has just flipped his life upside down because of a pop up on a computer screen," said Warren.
Police said beware of pop up ads.
Be aware that if someone calls you, you have no way of knowing whose actually on the line, regardless of what the caller id says.
If someone calls you saying you owe money, take time to google to see if it's a scam.
