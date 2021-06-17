NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested Wednesday night after he jumped from the pedestrian bridge in Nashville into the Cumberland River just after 8 p.m.
Donald A. Finnegan, 31, told police at the scene he was looking for a "thrill and adrenaline rush."
Officers were called to the area under the Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge where they found Finnegan soaking wet while running from the water. He told police immediately that he did in fact jump into the water.
While speaking with Finnegan, officers noticed his bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on him. When asked, he told police he had drank a pint and a half when he woke up.
Finnegan was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication and Trespassing after he told officers this would not be his last time jumping from the bridge.
Finnegan was booked into Metro Jail at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday night. At the time of this article, he is still in police custody.
