NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested after leaving a 23-month-old boy unattended in a car while he went to buy cocaine.
Police say Shawn Barber left his 23-month-old great nephew in a car at a fast food restaurant while he went to buy cocaine at a different location. Officers were called to the Jack in the Box in the 1500 block of Hampton Street by restaurant employees after people found the child inside the car with the windows down and the keys left behind.
Restaurant staff took the boy inside and when Barber returned, officers questioned him. He then admitted to leaving the child unattended while he went elsewhere to buy cocaine.
BREAKING: Shawn Barber, 42, arrested for felony child neglect after leaving his 23-month-old great nephew unattended in a car at a fast food restaurant while he went elsewhere to buy cocaine. They keys were also left in the car. pic.twitter.com/9loDWdA6so— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 3, 2019
Officers contacted the child's mother and she told them Barber came to her apartment to watch her son while she went to pick up her other children from school. While she was gone, Barber drove off with the child unrestrained.
The Nashville Fire Department took the child to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital to be examined and he was determined to be okay.
Barber has been charged with felony child neglect.
