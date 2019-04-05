Plane lands on Lawrence County highway - 4/5/19

A flight instructor landed a plane on Highway 43 north of Lawrenceburg. (Photo: Facebook/Tennessee River Valley News)

LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - A flight instructor at the Lawrenceburg-Lawrence County Airport took an unusual ride to career day at Lawrence County High School. He took a plane.

The instructor was scheduled to participate in the career day at the school. He was going to fly his plane to the school as a display.

Apparently when he got near the school, he realized there was no place to land near the school. The pilot then decided to land on Highway 43, a five-lane highway, north of Lawrenceburg and then drove the plane to the school.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and FAA are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.