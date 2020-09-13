NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike.
Police say 60-year-old William Cox was trying to cross Dickerson Pike when he was hit by a southbound Chevrolet Traverse. The driver of the Traverse reported she was unable to avoid the collision.
Cox was outside of the crosswalk when he was hit. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
The driver of the Traverse showed no signs of impairment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.