WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 65-year-old man was killed Thursday evening in a single-car crash on I-40 westbound near mile marker 322 in Wilson County.
THP said the 2015 Nissan Frontier driven by Vernon Petree from Maryville was traveling straight when it ran off the right side of the roadway and hit an earth embankment.
Petree was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed on scene.
The cause that led to the crash is still under investigation. Petree was transported to the Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.