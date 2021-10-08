NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Nashville resident Dan Al Mayes, 46, has been identified as the man who was killed on Wednesday morning on I-40 east in a single-vehicle car crash.
According to Metro Police, Mayes was leaving I-40 on Jefferson Street when he veered from the roadway and hit a metal light pole.
The pole promptly broke and fell on Mayes' Nissan Sentra. The reason why Mayes went off the road is unknown.
At the time of the crash, Mayes was not wearing a seatbelt. After the incident, he was transported to Nashville General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There is not any evidence showing that alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident.
