NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike.
Police say officers heard gunshots near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive at around 8:04 p.m. Friday. Officers then searched the area and found a man with a gunshot wound to his head in the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
