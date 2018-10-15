NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Late Sunday night, Metro Police reported a shooting near McGavock High School that left one dead and one injured.
Police reported that the shooting occurred in the high school parking lot around 9 p.m.
The victims were shot in the stomach. The lesser injured of the two refused medical care at the scene.
He reported that a black hatchback pulled up behind their parked vehicle and began firing.
The other victim of the shooting was taken to Skyline Hospital where he died from his injuries.
An investigation is still in progress to identify the shooter.
