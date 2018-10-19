ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at an Antioch intersection overnight.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the altercation began at the IHOP across the street.
That's when a white car with three people inside pulled out and stopped at the intersection of Cane Ridge Road and Target Drive.
Police said a black car pulled up behind them and someone inside that vehicle began firing shots.
The search for the suspects continues. Authorities have not released a description of the gunman at this time.
The owner of a cleaning company was driving by and heard the argument and the gunfire.
"It's sad that we have to witness and even seeing a lifeless body in the road like that. It makes you, it gives you a thought. I wouldn't use the word scared, but it makes you cautious," he said.
Cane Ridge Road remains blocked near Bell Road as the investigation continues.
