WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - A community wants to know how they can help after a crash took the life of a Robertson County man and left his 87-year-old father without his caregiver.
The crash happened on Highway 31W in White House Tuesday afternoon.
George Miguel Oliver, known to friends as Mike, worked at the Walmart in White House. Friends call him a soft-spoken man who cared for his 87-year-old father, George Westly Oliver.
Friends said the two only had each other and had fallen on hard times, living out of the vehicle.
A man who was driving behind the father and son Tuesday told News4 their vehicle swerved several times on Highway 31W. It darted into the opposite lane and crashed into a tree.
The son, who was driving, was killed. His father survived.
White House Police said it is investigating what happened. They said the father has been released from the hospital.
A friend at Walmart said people have heard about what happened and have been coming in, offering donations for the father.
She said none of the friends know where the father is right now, but she hopes something can be done in the community to help a man who's been living homeless and who just lost his son.
