SMITH COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 61-year-old man died overnight when a fire engulfed a home on Stone Branch Road in Smith County.

According to Smith County Fire, multiple departments responded around 6:30 p.m. to the log cabin-style home. The fire was so large the entire house burned to the ground.

The victim, Phillip Evitts, was inside at the time. Evitts was a retired manager of Smith Farms Cooperative in the county. Evitts' wife is a nurse and was at work at the time of the fire.

Phillip Evitts' body was recovered just after midnight Tuesday. Investigators are still working to determine a cause of the fire.

