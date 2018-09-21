A man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle on Thursday night into a box truck.
Police said Mitchell Green Jr., 38, of Nashville, was traveling south in the 1700 block of Ridley Boulevard when he collided with a northbound Ford F-350 box truck driven by Rodney Wells, 22.
Green was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Surveillance footage from a nearby home showed that Wells was driving at or below the speed limit and that Green was traveling at a high rate of speed. There was room for both vehicles to pass one another.
The primary contributing factor to the crash appeared to be speeding on the part of Green.
