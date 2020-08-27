NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash that happened on Interstate 65 South at Trinity Lane Thursday afternoon.
Police say 49-year-old Randy Follis, Jr. 49, of Joelton was riding his Yamaha motorcycle, traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on I-65 when he lost control at around 12:15 p.m. and struck a guardrail.
Follis, Jr. was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Police say there was no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
