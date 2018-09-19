Police have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday morning near the Pasquo community.
Police said Brandon Shelby, 30, of Fairview, TN, was riding his Honda westbound on Highway 100 at 3:15 a.m. when he entered a curve and left the roadway, traveled through a ditch and struck a culvert.
Shelby was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene, according to police.
