NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was hit and killed on the side of I-24 tonight just short of Old Hickory Blvd. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 41, north of the city.
Metro Police tell News4 they believe the man was working as a private contractor on a semi truck that was broken down in the area.
While he was working on the truck, a vehicle hit and killed him.
Police are currently searching for the driver of a red Volvo semi truck that was in the area around the time the crash happened.
It is unclear at this time if the red Volvo was involved in the wreck or if it was one of the trucks the victim was working on. Police are hoping to ask the driver if he or she knows anything about the incident.
The right lane of westbound traffic on I-24 is currently closed while police investigate the scene. TDOT expects the scene to clear around midnight.
