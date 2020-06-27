Franklin shooting
Courtesy: Franklin PD

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Police say at around 2:07 a.m. officers responded to a call for a shooting on Edgewood Blvd after residents reported hearing gunfire. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old man on the ground; he had been shot multiple times. 

Officers worked to save the man's life, but were unsuccessful as he died at the scene. 

Police are working to piece the scene together and develop information on a suspect.

Residents in the area with security cameras are urged to check for footage that might help with their investigation. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police at 615-794-2513. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, text 615FDP and their anonymous tip to 847411 or click here to submit an anonymous tip. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.