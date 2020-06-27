FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.
Police say at around 2:07 a.m. officers responded to a call for a shooting on Edgewood Blvd after residents reported hearing gunfire. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old man on the ground; he had been shot multiple times.
Officers worked to save the man's life, but were unsuccessful as he died at the scene.
Police are working to piece the scene together and develop information on a suspect.
Residents in the area with security cameras are urged to check for footage that might help with their investigation. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police at 615-794-2513. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, text 615FDP and their anonymous tip to 847411 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
