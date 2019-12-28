NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 West near Spence Lane.
Police say 61-year-old Steven Giese of Indian Mound was sitting in the front passenger seat in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling westbound and driven by his son, Steven Giese II, 33.
Giese II lost control of the SUV while negotiating a curve in the roadway and hit a rock wall on the front passenger side. Giese was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Giese II was not injured.
Police found no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.
