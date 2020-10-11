Car Accident MGN Generic
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after a crash on Old Hickory Blvd at Logistics Way during Saturday's rain.

Police say 36-year-old Robert Weaver of Nashville was driving his 2009 Honda Fit southbound on Old Hickory Blvd while it was raining, when his car began to hydroplane and eventually crossed over into oncoming traffic.

The Honda Fit then crashed into a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Weaver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.  

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene. The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be Weaver driving too fast for road and weather conditions.

