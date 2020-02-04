NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- North Nashville detectives hope a doorbell camera somehow caught a car passing by before or after nine shots were fired in succession on Heiman street.
The sound of nine shots fired in a row was unnerving for new residents here who built homes on Heiman street, a violent murder just feet from where they live is concerning.
Long time resident Clevette Lewis knows the neighborhood well.
"It's going through positive changes, but, it's not stopping the crime around here, every other week, you hear about something on eighteenth ave to twenty-sixth avenue north," said Lewis.
North precinct detectives were canvassing the area, leaving their cards on homes with doorbell cameras, hoping one caught a glimpse of a car passing by the neighborhood at the time of the shooting. The ring camera across from the shooting caught only the audio of the shooting.
While crime is persistent in the neighborhood, Clevette Lewis says, there are ways to keep it at bay.
"It's a very high crime area, I think they should add more camera's and lights on the poles, to try and stop some of this crime, it won't stop it, but at least it will be addressed," said Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.