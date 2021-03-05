NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after 43-year-old Edgardo Cruz-Reyes was killed and another injured in a shooting on Nolensville Pike Friday morning.
He was quickly taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the second victim who is recovering from a gunshot wound to the arm has not been released.
.@MNPDNashville says the shooting here on Nolensville Pike is deadly. Two men were shot, one of them has died. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ekMyhCoigi— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 5, 2021
Witnesses told authorities that a gunman began shooting inside the bar after an argument about a woman escalated.
Anyone with information about Cruz-Reyes’ murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
