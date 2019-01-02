NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is dead after being run over by a tour van in downtown Nashville.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot for the Schermerhorn Symphony Center off 4th Avenue South.
Police said tourists were loading onto the van when the 26-year-old man tried to force his way inside. At one point, he reportedly grabbed a 60-year-old woman by the arm.
Police said the man was intoxicated and was not part of the group.
When the man was denied entry to the van, he allegedly got up on the outside step of the van. When the van began to drive away, the man fell off, and the back end of the van ran over him.
The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the van told police he was unaware that anything had happened. He later returned to the scene and is reportedly cooperating with investigators.
Charges are not being filed against the driver at this time, according to police.
RIGHT NOW: One man is dead after a van runs over him. This morning on @WSMV we will walk you through the scene and the moments prior to the incident. pic.twitter.com/WZaiUwNBRE— Bethany Reese (@reese_bethany) January 2, 2019
