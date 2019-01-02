NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is dead after being run over by a tour van in downtown Nashville.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot for the Schermerhorn Symphony Center off 4th Avenue South.
Police said tourists were loading onto the van when the 26-year-old man tried to force his way inside. At one point, he reportedly grabbed a woman by the arm.
When he was denied, the man allegedly stepped up on the outside step of the van. When the van began to drive away, the man fell off, and the back end of the van ran over him.
The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police said the man was intoxicated.
The driver of the van told police he was unaware that anything had happened. The driver later returned to the scene after police found the van.
Charges are not being filed against the driver at this time, according to police.
RIGHT NOW: One man is dead after a van runs over him. This morning on @WSMV we will walk you through the scene and the moments prior to the incident. pic.twitter.com/WZaiUwNBRE— Bethany Reese (@reese_bethany) January 2, 2019
