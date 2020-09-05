NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified a man killed after being hit by a motorcycle in the 300 block of Myatt Drive Friday night.
Police say 39-year-old Randy Shatto, Jr. of Nashville was trying to cross Myatt Drive out of a crosswalk. As he was crossing the road, he was hit by a Harley Davidson motorcycle heading northbound.
Shatto was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died. The driver of the motorcycle suffered non life-threatening injuries.
There was no signs or indication of impairment from Shatto or the motorcycle's driver.
