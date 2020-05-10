NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a man was shot at in his apartment building in Hermitage.
Police say someone fired shots at a man inside an apartment building in the 6000 block of Old Hickory Blvd. The victim was not hit and then jumped out of his apartment's back window with his 2-year-old child to escape. Police say doctors told them the man suffered a puncture wound to his foot from the glass. The child also suffered a puncture wound to the back from the glass.
Both the victim and his child suffered non life-threatening injuries.
After jumping out of the apartment, the victim and child went to the 600 block of Debbie Drive where police found them.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.