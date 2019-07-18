MACON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The THP Bomb Squad and ATF are assisting the Macon County Sheriff's Department in diffusing a confirmed pipe bomb that was located in the garage of a home on Rocky Mound Road.
The incident began around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The girlfriend of Cecil Masters drove him to a nearby ambulance base, and told officials that Masters was loading shotgun shells and had blown his hand up. When investigators went to the home where the accident occurred, they found a live pipe bomb in the garage.
Masters was taken to a hospital in Nashville for treatment of his injuries. The Sheriff's Office is not aware of any past criminal history with Masters.
According to dispatchers, the area is secure with multiple units on scene, with THP bringing a bomb-detonating robot. Residents and others are advised to avoid the area at this time as it is on lockdown. ATF, Bomb Squad, and THP are awaiting to access the scene with a search warrant. Once that happens, ATF plans to detonate the explosive.
No arrests so far have been made in this case.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
