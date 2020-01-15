Village Green Drive Shooting - 1/15/2020
Shelby Sansone (WSMV)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back at an apartment on Village Green Drive in South Nashville on Wednesday morning.

According to investigators on scene, the victim was being uncooperative and would not tell them who shot him or provide any description of the suspects.

The call came in to police around 8:45 a.m. There are no details about what led up to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

