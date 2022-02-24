police

Police lights file graphic.

 Gray News, file

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The man who was critically injured in a shooting on Feb. 16 at 332 E Old Hickory Boulevard has died.

According to police, officers got a call around the corner on Gallatin Pike S and located 58-year-old Gene Atherton Jr. who was walking on the sidewalk and bleeding from a headshot wound. Police say that Atherton had been hired as a handyman at a business on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police say that he was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died Wednesday. Later, police state that another 32-year-old man walked into Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. He said that he was working at the business when he noticed he was shot.

According to police, a witness said that a gray van or truck pulled up behind the business and parked on Maple Street, and two men got out of the vehicle and fired shots over a fence at the back of the business.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.