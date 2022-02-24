NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The man who was critically injured in a shooting on Feb. 16 at 332 E Old Hickory Boulevard has died.
According to police, officers got a call around the corner on Gallatin Pike S and located 58-year-old Gene Atherton Jr. who was walking on the sidewalk and bleeding from a headshot wound. Police say that Atherton had been hired as a handyman at a business on Old Hickory Boulevard.
Police say that he was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died Wednesday. Later, police state that another 32-year-old man walked into Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. He said that he was working at the business when he noticed he was shot.
According to police, a witness said that a gray van or truck pulled up behind the business and parked on Maple Street, and two men got out of the vehicle and fired shots over a fence at the back of the business.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
