Police are investigating a shooting that happened near downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning.
A man was shot around 5 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and Elm Street in the Rutledge Hill area.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim went to a nearby fire station seeking help. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said they saw two people leaving the scene on a black motorcycle. Police are working to identify and speak with those people.
