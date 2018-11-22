NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Midtown Nashville early Thursday morning.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim and his friends got into a minor fight with another group of people in the parking lot across from Deja Vu on Church Street around 2:10 a.m.
Police said the suspect fired a shot into the ground, and the victim was possibly hit by the bullet ricocheting.
The suspect drove off in a blue sedan with large rims. Police said the man fired additional shots as he drove off.
A vehicle in the parking lot was hit by the bullets.
The victim's injuries are said to be minor. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.