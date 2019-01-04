nail salon shooting
WSMV

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting at a north Nashville nail salon.

The incident happened at the Fabulous You Hair and Nail Salon in the 2500 block of Clarksville Pike.

At this time, it is unclear if the gunshot was self-inflicted.

The victim is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Authorities said no one else was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.